Macy's · 1 hr ago
Clinique Plenty of Pop 5-Piece Set
$19 $25
free shipping w/ $25

It's the best deal today by $5 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to net free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Need it in time for Christmas? In-store pickup may be available.
  • two Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration
  • three Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer
  • Expires 1/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
