Macy's · 52 mins ago
Clinique 5-Piece Kisses Lipstick Gift Set
$20 $97
free shipping w/ $25

That's $5 less than buying at Clinique direct. Buy Now at Macy's

  • pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Nude Pop, Plum Pop, Poppy Pop, Cherry Pop, and Papaya Po
  • 0.13-oz. each
