Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$128 w/ $24 in Rakuten Points $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: You'll now get $23.85 in Rakuten Points with your order.
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug
from $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug in several styles (Hot Pink pictured) from $12.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 24" x 17"
- TP rubber backing
- machine-washable
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- designed to keep soap and water out of kids' eyes
Amazon · 2 days ago
Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$5 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $5.48. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $5.21. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about a buck under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Features
- sewer-safe and septic-safe
- unscented
- 231 sheets per roll (equal to 24 regular rolls)
- FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find.
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Kohler Wellworth Single Flush Round Toilet
$119
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5 w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's up to $24 off and the lowest prices we could find. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order.
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order.
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$589 w/ $94 Rakuten Points
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $94.24 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the credit, that's the lowest price we could find now by $71 and the best price we've seen. (We last saw it four days ago for $500 but without any credit.) Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
