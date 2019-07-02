New
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
$128 $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Deal ends July 1. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug
from $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug in several styles (Hot Pink pictured) from $12.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 24" x 17"
- TP rubber backing
- machine-washable
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- designed to keep soap and water out of kids' eyes
Amazon · 1 day ago
Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$5 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Scott ComfortPlus Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $5.48. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $5.21. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about a buck under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Features
- sewer-safe and septic-safe
- unscented
- 231 sheets per roll (equal to 24 regular rolls)
- FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5
free s&h w/ Prime
Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.71. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's up to $24 off and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Some combinations require Prime membership to get the discount.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Kohler Wellworth Single Flush Round Toilet
$119
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$190 $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Smart Interactive Remote Control Penguin Robot
$16 $60
free shipping
BestPriceBestService via Rakuten offers this Smart Interactive Remote Control Penguin Robot for $19.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $15.96. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $24 outside of other BestPriceBestService storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- remote control
- plays music
- flashing light eyes
- Model: Penguin-2051
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 9 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Happygame High Back Gaming Chair
$132 $220
free shipping
Happygame via Amazon offers its Happygame High Back Gaming Chair in Black for $219.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon and apply code "E3W4EBNG" to cut that to $65.99. With free shipping, that's $154 off and the lowest price we could find by $245.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $131.99. Buy Now
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $131.99. Buy Now
Features
- 90-150° reclining angle
- 380-lbs. max weight capacity
- adjustable height & arm rests
- retractable footrest
- detachable headrest pillow & moulded foam lumbar pillow
- Model: OS7702
