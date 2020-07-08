New
Ends Today
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Cleer Audio Edge Pulse In-Ear Wireless Heart Rate Headphones
$19 $150
$8 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • Available in Red or Black.
Features
  • ear loops
  • heart rate monitor
  • shockproof
  • water resistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones SideDeal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register