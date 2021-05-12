Clearance at Maurices: Up to 70% off

Get big savings on women's clearance tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the 24/7 Colorblock Strappy Neck Knot Hem Tee for $17.98 ($7 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
That's a savings of $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- In Taupe.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available Coconut Shell. (Olive is $2 more.)
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Brown Arrow.
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register