New
Nordstrom Rack · 44 mins ago
Clearance Women's Shoes at Nordstrom Rack
up to 65% off new markdowns
free shipping w/ $89

Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
  • Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack
Women's Athletic Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register