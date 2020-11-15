There are over 8,600 men's, women's, and kids' clothing items and shoes to choose from. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Update: Shipping is free sitewide.
-
Published 11/15/2020
Verified 11/20/2020
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to 50% off headphones, up to 50% off video games, up to $250 off iPhone, up to 50% toys, and many more such offers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Men's shoes start at
$22 $9, women's shirts at $6 $4, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save at least $8 sitewide with this rare free shipping offer from Nordstrom Rack. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Items over 5 lbs. are excluded.
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register