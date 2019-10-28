Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Find discounts on select Halloween and fall decor. That beats last week's mention of 50% off, with deals starting as low as 50 cents. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on inflatables, animatronics, lighting, and other spooky Halloween decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
A low by $8 and a buck under our November mention. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a savings of $150. Buy Now at Lowe's
