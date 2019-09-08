Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ChaoWei via Amazon offers its ChaoWei 35-Mile Indoor TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for $21.99. Coupon code "6MFYCXO7" cuts it to $15.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in January. Buy Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $150. Buy Now
It's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most charge $85 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
