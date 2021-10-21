Save on a selection of just over 20 dresses. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Sleeve Detail Dress for $9.99 ($29 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more via code "FS75".
Shop a variety of dress styles from just $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Truth & Fable Women's Lace Trim Bridesmaid Maxi Dress for $35.60 ($19 off).
Apply code "WIND" to save on over 70 styles of dresses. Shop Now at Lands' End
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $9.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Women's Fit and Flare Dress in Classic Cobalt Floral Gingham for $10.78 after code ($49 off).
Shop dresses in a wide variety of styles from around $20. Shop Now at Boston Proper
- Pictured is the Boston Proper Women's Embellished Ruffle High-Low Dress for $59.98 ($120 off).
- Shipping adds $9.95.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA30" for a savings of $4, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Taupe or Black at this price.
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Choose from casual, cargo, dressy, and strapless jumpsuit styles all starting from $13. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Stripe Lounge Jumpsuit for $27.99 ($21 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more via code "FS75".
Save on wardrobe basics including T-shirts, tanks, and dresses. Plus, apply coupon code "BASICS21" to unlock free shipping on orders over $75 (a $7.95 savings). Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Venus Women's V-Neck Top for $7.99 ($14 off).
Coupon code "CHILL21" takes $30 off orders of $150 or more. Shop dresses, swimwear, and lingerie, including plus sizes. Shop Now at Venus
Sign In or Register