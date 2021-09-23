New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
from $7
free shipping w/ $50
Save on over 50 styles. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured s the Maurices Women's 24/7 Cheetah Babydoll Mini Dress for $10.98 ($19 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50.
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Maurices · 5 days ago
Maurices Women's 24/7 Knot Front Maxi Dress
$9.98 $35
pickup
That's $25 off and a great price for a maxi dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Women's Eyelet Lace Button Front Mini Dress
$9.98 $40
pickup
That's $30 off and a great price for a dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Women's 24/7 Floral Shift Dress
$6.98 $25
pickup
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Venus · 3 days ago
Clearance Dresses at Venus
from $10
free shipping
Shop over 40 dresses. Shop Now at Venus
Tips
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Sleeve Detail Dress for $9.99 ($29 off).
- Apply coupon code "EVE210918" to get free shipping.
New
Maurices · 50 mins ago
M Jeans by Maurices Women's DenimFlex Patchwork Ripped Jeggings
$13 $45
pickup
It's a savings of $32 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for "Free Shipping to Store" to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $50.
Maurices · 1 mo ago
Maurices Women's Surplice Maxi Dress
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $50
That's a savings of $23. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Women's Polly Woven Strap Utility Sandals
$9.98 $34
pickup
It's $24 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Women's Floral Bell Sleeve Blouse
$9.98 $35
pickup
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
