Clearance at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off

Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Save on a variety of men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now
Choose from Nike men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Save on brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now
Save up to 85% off on over 4,000 men's and women's apparel, gear, and accessories. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Men's & women's sunglasses on offer, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Toms, Nike, G-Star Raw, Persol, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Retro 56mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses in Tortoise for $79.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register