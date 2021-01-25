New
CLEAR · 54 mins ago
Clear Biometric ID
6-month free trial

Clear offers a 6-month trial of its biometric identification service for free. (The trial also includes family members.) Shop Now at CLEAR

Features
  • use your eyes and fingertips to get through security faster
  • available at 50+ airports, stadiums, & other venues around the country
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/1/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Travel & Entertainment CLEAR
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register