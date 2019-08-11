Clear Biometric ID 2-Month Trial

- Create an Account or Login
Clear offers a 2-month trial of its biometric identification service for free. (The trial also includes family members.) Shop Now
Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights with prices starting from $14.31. That's the best deal we could find for select routes by $5 and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen for Frontier flights. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through November 13. Buy Now
Cruises.com via ShermansTravel offers a last minute Princess 7-Night Alaska Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin, with prices starting from $782. That's the best price we could find by $128 and a very low price for an Alaska cruise in an Oceanview cabin in general. Book this travel deal by August 15. Buy Now
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia and Australia, with prices starting from $506.99. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $140. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through December 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $458. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise by $140. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
