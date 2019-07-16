Clear offers a 2-month trial of its biometric identification service for free. (The trial also includes family members.) Shop Now
- use your eyes and fingertips to get through security faster
- available at 50+ airports, stadiums, & other venues around the country
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $39.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $33. Book this travel deal by July 18 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 8 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Long Beach, CA (LGB).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
United Airlines via ShermansTravel offers United Airlines 1-Way Fares to Florida, with prices starting from $52.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $3. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "here" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Houston, TX (IAH), with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 27.
- Destinations include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase discounts select roundtrip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $297.20. That's the best price we could find for select routes now by at least $9, and the lowest price we've seen for roundtrip flights on Hawaiian Airlines. Book this travel deal by July 12 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Honolulu, HI (HNL) on October 29 and return on November 5.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
