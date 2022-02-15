Keep your office space clean and the coffee pot full. That'll make your employees happy. Save on items like masks, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, and K-Cups. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $45 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75-Count Canister 3-Pack for $10. ($4 off).
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $152 less than you'd pay for two at Amazon and the best per-can price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- Clorox odor protection
- bag rings
- touchless operation
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon
That's $2 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Juka Innovations via eBay.
- stainless steel handle w/ caddy holder
- Model: TOILSHB101
We aren't sure who needs to hear this, but if you need four dustpans this is the deal for you. (Buying all four is cheaper in total than the per item price in the 6-pack on the page.) Buy Now at Amazon
- stand up and pivoting flip-up design
- crack-resistant
- hook hole
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 24" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $150 ($50 off list).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
Sign In or Register