Start the new year with a clean slate (almost literally)! Shop discounts on bleach, floor cleaner, trash bags, glass cleaner, disinfectants, and more. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Clorox Germicidal Bleach 121-Oz. Bottle in Regular Scent for $5.59 for members (a low by a buck).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
- safely removes dirt, soil & residue to soften, strengthen & moisturize neglected leather
- non-toxic
- Model: 91
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Note that some of these items receive discounts via a free item, with specific details noted on the product pages. Most times you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications, but you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Sign In or Register