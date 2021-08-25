Classic public domain literature for free download to your eReader, tablet, or phone. (Or PC if you can keep your eyes from boggling.) Shop Now
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Of course all of these public domain books are freely available elsewhere, but this site accomplishes two important things. First, it's an easily searchable repository of only classic books. Secondly, unlike a lot of the free downloads you might find on the Kindle store, or at Project Gutenberg, they're well-formatted and edited for typos, and come with good quality cover art."
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save $3 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 1,406 pages
Save $7 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 399 pages
Save $8 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 552 pages
Save $4 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 117 pages
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
