for free
New
1 hr ago
Classic eBooks at StandardeBooks
free

Classic public domain literature for free download to your eReader, tablet, or phone. (Or PC if you can keep your eyes from boggling.) Shop Now

Tips
  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "Of course all of these public domain books are freely available elsewhere, but this site accomplishes two important things. First, it's an easily searchable repository of only classic books. Secondly, unlike a lot of the free downloads you might find on the Kindle store, or at Project Gutenberg, they're well-formatted and edited for typos, and come with good quality cover art."
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Ebooks
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register