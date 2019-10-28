Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $12 under what your local Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our short-lived mention from yesterday, $2 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $44 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for that quantity of cartridges elsewhere (without the razor). Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
