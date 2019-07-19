Walmart offers the Classic Accessories Colorado Pontoon Fishing Boat for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $149 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price
- 9-foot pontoons
- two 7-foot oars
- 10 mesh pockets
- 12 zippered pockets
- two drink holders
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
- 250-watt motor
- run flat tires
- cruise control
- various other functions (via app)
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 3-Person Kids Camping Tent Bundle for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- two mesh pockets
- two chairs
- nap pad
- carry bag
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
