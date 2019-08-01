- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Clarks Women's Brinkley Sail Flip-Flops in several colors (Taupe pictured) for $30. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $25.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $25 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Black for $52.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 9-Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet Organizer in several colors (Brown pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "SHOERACK" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) Buy Now
