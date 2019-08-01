New
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Clarks Women's Brinkley Sail Flip-Flops
$26 $50
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Clarks Women's Brinkley Sail Flip-Flops in several colors (Taupe pictured) for $30. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $25.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $25 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select sizes from 5 to 12
