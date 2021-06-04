Clarks Summer Essentials: 25% off
Clarks · 30 mins ago
Clarks Summer Essentials
25% off
free shipping w/ $50

Apply coupon code "SUMMER" to save 25% off a selection of over 770 styles of men's and women's shoes, some already drastically reduced. Grab savings on dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Shop Now at Clarks

  • Shipping adds $6; orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Jillian Gem Red Suede for $59.99 ($35 off list).
  • Code "SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/17/2021
    Published 30 min ago
