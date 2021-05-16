Clarks Sale: + free shipping

Clarks · 14 hrs ago
free shipping
Use code "TAKE25" to take 25% off a selection over over 200 men's and women's styles.
Update: Free shipping is now included on all orders. Shop Now at Clarks
- Shipping adds $6; orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Clarks Men's Forge Stride Chukka Boots in Tan Leather for $82.50 after coupon.
Costco · 3 wks ago
adidas Men's Athletic Shoes
$20 for Costco members
free shipping
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
New
Nordstrom Rack · 38 mins ago
Men's Boots Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $89
Over 600 styles are discounted, with prices starting from $25. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Reserved Footwear Men's Raptor Mid-Top Sneakers for $29.97 (low by $30).
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Last Act Sale
50% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Keen Footwear · 2 wks ago
Men's Sale Footwear at Keen
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on 17 styles of footwear from $35. Shop Now at Keen Footwear
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.
- Pictured is the Keen Men's Newport H2 Shoes in Olive/Black for $84.99 ($25 off).
