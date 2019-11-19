Personalize your DealNews Experience
Clarks takes an extra 20% off sale styles already discounted by up to 30% off via coupon code "EXTRA20". (Clarks Men's Somerville Hi Boots pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at Clarks
Shop a variety of men's shoes, from brands like Cole Haan, Dr. Martens, Bruno Magli, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and $28 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $75 or more. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' adidas apparel and footwear. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's $70 off, $5 under our September mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Men's Wearhouse
Save on a variety of boots. Shop Now at Clarks
