New
Clarks · 35 mins ago
25% off select styles
free shipping
Save on over 250 men's and women's styles via coupon code "SAVE25". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at Clarks
Tips
- Pictured are the Clarks Men's Forge Stride Leather for $82.50. ($28 low)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Nike · 1 wk ago
Nike Air Max Shoes
Up to 49% off
free shipping
Save up to 49% on a selection of Nike Air Max shoes for the family in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Nike
Tips
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Plus Shoes in Siren Red for $145 (a low by $15).
6pm · 3 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
Up to 85% off
Free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Nordstrom Rack · 5 days ago
Men's Boots at Nordstrom Rack
Up to 82% off
free shipping w/ $49
There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at
$22 $30. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
Kohl's · 2 days ago
Levi's Men's Marvin Sneakers
$20 $45
pickup
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
Sign In or Register