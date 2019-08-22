Up to
60%
Off
New
Clarks · 31 mins ago
Clarks Private Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $50

Clarks takes up to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoe styles for its Private Sale. Shipping starts at $6 but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Deal ends August 21. Shop Now

Tips
  • All sales are final.
↑ less
Buy from Clarks
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Shoes Clarks
Men's Women's Boy's Girl's Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register