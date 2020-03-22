Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 27 mins ago
Clarks Men's Tilden Plain II Waterproof Loafers
$49 $54
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $17 and a great price on name brand leather loafers with these premium features. Buy Now at Belk

  • To get this deal, use code "EXTRA10NOW"
  • Lace-up closure
  • Cushion Soft™ padding
  • OrthoLite® removable footbed
  • Waterproof full grain leather uppers
  • Code "EXTRA10NOW"
  • Expires 3/22/2020
