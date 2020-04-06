Personalize your DealNews Experience
With the newfound joy of all-day PJ's, why shuffle around the house in your socks? Save at least $26 on a range of styles. Shop Now at Clarks
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Shop your favorite high tops, low tops, platforms, and more. Shop Now at Converse
That's $36 off list and a good price for such a pair of leather slippers. Buy Now at Clarks
It applies to already-discounted sale items and new arrivals, for substantial savings on in-season styles. Shop Now at Clarks
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Clarks
