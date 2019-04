Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Limited Edition Bushacre Chukka Boots in Corduroy, Varsity Suede Camo , or Felt for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 7 to 11.5.