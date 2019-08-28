Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Landry Vibe Sneakers in Blue for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Ecco takes an extra 40% off all sale styles during its Labor Day Weekend Sale via coupon code "LABOR19". Plus, the same code takes an extra 50% off its Featured Deals (click the appropriate link in the top menu bar to see these deals). Better yet, it also bags free shipping on all orders. (Shipping normally adds $10 on orders under $190.) Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off a selection of New Balance men's and women's shoes during its Labor Day Doorbusters Event. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. (Shipping normally adds $6.95 for all orders under $99.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "WKND" cuts an extra extra 10% to 20% off select items, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, kitchen items, luggage, and more. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
