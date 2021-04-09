New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Clarks Men's Kitna Vibe Leather Sneakers
$29 $100
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SAVE10NOW" to get this pair for a buck less than Amazon stocks in limited sizes, but most stores charge between $50 to $60. Buy Now at Belk

  • In Tan.
  • Get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
  • Code "SAVE10NOW"
  • Expires 4/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
