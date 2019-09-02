Personalize your DealNews Experience
Clarks takes 30% off sale styles via coupon code "THIRTY". Shipping starts at $6, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
