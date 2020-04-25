Personalize your DealNews Experience
As a thank you for healthcare and medical professionals, Clarks offers a rare wide-ranging 50% discount for those eligible. Shop Now at Clarks
That's some significant savings, for men and women, on this well-known brand of footwear, plus free shipping to boot. Shop Now at Shoes.com
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Clarks
Save on men's and women's shoes from brands like Brooks, Lucky Brand, Converse, and more. Shop Now at Shoes.com
You'll pay at least $46 for these elsewhere. Buy Now at adidas
Save on ASICS men's, women's, and kids' footwear, clothing, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 70 styles for adults and kids from Nike, adidas, Reebok, Skechers, ASICS, Vans, New Balance, and Under Armour. Shop Now at Kohl's
Put a little pep in your step and save even more on already discounted Clarks adults' & kids' shoe styles. Shop Now at Clarks
With the newfound joy of all-day PJ's, why shuffle around the house in your socks? Save at least $26 on a range of styles. Shop Now at Clarks
