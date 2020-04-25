Open Offer in New Tab
Clarks · 1 hr ago
Clarks Healthcare Professional Discount
50% one pair of shoes

As a thank you for healthcare and medical professionals, Clarks offers a rare wide-ranging 50% discount for those eligible. Shop Now at Clarks

  • To redeem online, click the green “verify with ID.Me” button at checkout and the ID.Me prompt will pop up asking you to select what best describes you. Select “Nurse” or "Medical Professional" and follow the instructions from there to be verified.
  • Once verified, you will receive a single use code to then add to check out.
  • Limit one 50% off code per Nurse or Medical Professional.
