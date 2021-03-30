Save $69 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Royal Blue.
- Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Expires 4/5/2021
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
Save on minis, midis, maxis, sweater dresses, slip dresses, and more. Apply coupon code "BRIGHT40" to get this deal. Shop Now at Lulus
- Pictured is the Anywhere You Go Sleeveless Midi Dress in Plum Purple for $11 after coupon ($54 off list).
- Styles marked "Final Sale" cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free for orders over $50.
That's $70 off and $6 less than our mention from three days ago. Use coupon code "BRIGHT40" to get this price. Buy Now at Lulus
- In Black at this price. White drops to $15 after coupon ($64 off).
- It's a final sale style that cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
You can now use coupon "VIP" to cut an extra 10% to 30% off these already-highly-discounted items. The best deals are on clothing, shoes, and accessories, which get an extra 30% off with the code. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Eligible items and the value of the extra discount is noted on each product page.
Save up to 80% off on over 80 items, including cutlery sets, small appliances, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad orders to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker for $89.99 (low by $30).
That's $4 under our last mention and $53 under list price today. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup is also available.)
- non-stick interior
- chrome-plated, riveted handles
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and induction cooktops on low to medium heat
- oven-safe to 300°F
Save on over 60 pairs, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's GOwalk 5 Delco Slip-on Walking Sneakers for $30 (low by $30).
