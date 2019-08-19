New
Citizen Women's Watch
$40
free shipping

Jomashop offers the Citizen Women's Watch in Silver for $49.99. Coupon code "CZ39" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • stainless steel case and band
  • quartz movement
  • date display
  • water resistance to 100 feet
Details
Comments
  • Code "CZ39"
  • Expires 8/19/2019
  • Popularity: 4/5
