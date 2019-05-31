Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Citizen Men's Promaster Stainless Steel Plated Diving Watch for $175.71. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $140.57. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
  • Japanese quartz movement
  • stainless steel case
  • stainless steel plated band
  • water resistance to 656 feet