New
Rakuten · 19 mins ago
Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Stainless-Steel Plated Dress Watch
$79 w/ $5 in Rakuten points $295
free shipping

Thanks to the $4.74 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by AreaTrend via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "APPAREL15" to get this discount.
Features
  • date window
  • charges in natural or indoor light with Eco-Drive
  • water-resistant up to 99 feet
  • Japanese quartz movement
  • Model: AU1060-51E
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL15"
  • Expires 10/22/2019
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Watches Rakuten Citizen
Men's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register