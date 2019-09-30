Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find now by $57. Buy Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's Perpetual Calendar Eco-Drive Watch for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price now drops to $148.99 in cart. Buy Now
Discounted brands include Casio, Timex, and US Polo Assn. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 31% off a selection of Cartier men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. Better yet, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Movado Men's Bold Touch Watch in Black for $299. Coupon code "DNMBTO185" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now
Save on a variety of men's and women's watch styles. Plus, additional discounts may apply via the coupons listed below. Shop Now
