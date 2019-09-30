New
WatchMaxx · 1 hr ago
Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Paradex Chronograph Watch
$87 $350
free shipping

That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find now by $57. Buy Now

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "WMCITIZENCH87" to yield this price.
Features
  • stainless steel case
  • black rubber band
  • solar-powered
  • water resistance to 330 feet
  • Model: AT2405-01E
↑ less
Buy from WatchMaxx
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WMCITIZENCH87"
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Watches WatchMaxx Citizen
Men's Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register