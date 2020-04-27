Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Beef up your city-building toolbox with this new expansion pack for Cities: Skylines. You'll also save $15 off list.
To get this deal:
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Find a variety of titles including Doom 3, SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog, and Reigns: Game of Thrones. Shop Now at Nintendo
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
You all know the deal about Fortnite by now but the thing you might not know is that it is, in fact, actually a good game. It's set the gold standard for a constantly evolving live game world and so sticking with it over time is particularly enjoyable since you'll get to appreciate new weapon and gear additions as well as the landscape literally changing. Plus, it's got a banana in a suit. Shop Now
That's $15 off for this ball-rolling game for Windows. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
No coding prowess? No problem! Craft your own complete working game from parts in this sandbox building engine and share them with ease, all while saving $5 off the list price. Shop Now at Steam
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
