Steam · 54 mins ago
Cities Skylines Parklife DLC for PC, Mac, or Linux
free

Beef up your city-building toolbox with this new expansion pack for Cities: Skylines. You'll also save $15 off list.

To get this deal:

  1. Own a base game of Cities: Skylines on Steam.
  2. Create a Paradox Account (accounts.paradoxplaza.com)
  3. In the Settings tab, sign up for Paradox newsletter.
  4. Verify your email (remember to check your spam and promotion folders on your mailbox).
  5. Back on your Paradox account Settings, sign up for Cities: Skylines newsletter.
  6. Link your Paradox and Steam accounts on the Settings tab.
  7. Set your Steam account to "Public" so our team can confirm you own the base game. (You can reset your Steam profile to private after you've received the giveaway.)
  8. Wait up to 36 hours for DLC to appear in your Steam library.
Features
  • Build parks in the popular city simulation game.
  • Expires 4/27/2020
