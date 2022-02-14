For a limited time, earn 20,000 bonus points with the Citi Rewards+® Card after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening. That's enough points to score $200 worth in gift cards via thankyou.com.
Plus, for a limited time, you'll also earn 5X ThankYou® Points on air travel and hotels for the first 12 months (up to $6,000). Additionally, you'll get 2X ThankYou® Points on everyday purchases at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 you spend each year and 1X points on all other purchases. Even better, you'll also get 10% in Points Back on Redemption for the first 100,000 points you redeem per year. Earn all 15,000 bonus points with the promo offer, and you can get 1,500 points back when you redeem them.
Perhaps the best feature of the card, your rewards automatically round up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase. That means a $3 cup of coffee rounds up to 10 points, and an $11 lunch rounds up to 20 points. If you often make a lot of small purchases with your credit card, these points can add up quick.
It's a great card for rewards perks, but points bonuses aren't the only highlight of the Citi Rewards+® Card. It also has a no annual fee and a 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months, so you can earn all these points while paying no interest for 15 months. (A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, will apply. After the 15-month promo period, the go-to rate will apply.) Click to learn more!
Published 22 min ago
As part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal government benefit program, qualifying households can receive 100% free mobile service from Boost Mobile.
Eligible households can choose between a 7GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 7GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 7GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $30 monthly savings.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. You may be eligible for the ACP based on your income and/or enrollment in other government assistance programs. Click here for more information.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is not exclusive to Boost Mobile, and there are other participating wireless and/or broadband providers. However, ACP eligible services by participating providers may vary as it has a maximum discount of up to $30 per month (or up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).
- Boost Mobile plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions. Additional terms may apply.
Save up to $30 on TurboTax online software, as listed below, or get the free version for simple returns. (You can start the process for free and pay when you file.)
- Free Edition (Federal + State) for simple tax returns
- Deluxe Federal for $39 ($20 off)
- Premier Federal for $69 ($20 off)
- Self-Employed Federal for $89 ($30 off)
- + $39 per state filed ($10 off)