Earn 15,000 bonus points with the Citi Rewards+® Card after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening. That's enough points to score $150 worth in gift cards via thankyou.com.



Plus, you'll get 2X ThankYou® Points on everyday purchases at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 you spend each year and 1X points on all other purchases. Even better, you'll also get 10% in Points Back on Redemption for the first 100,000 points you redeem per year. Earn all 15,000 bonus points with the promo offer, and you can get 1,500 points back when you redeem them.



Perhaps the best feature of the card, your rewards automatically round up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase. That means a $3 cup of coffee rounds up to 10 points, and an $11 lunch rounds up to 20 points. If you often make a lot of small purchases with your credit card, these points can add up quick.



It's a great card for rewards perks, but points bonuses aren't the only highlight of the Citi Rewards+® Card. It also has a no annual fee and a 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months, so you can earn all these points while paying no interest for 15 months. (A balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, will apply. After the 15-month promo period, the go-to rate will apply.) Click to learn more!