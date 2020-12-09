A no annual fee card with easy rewards, the Citi® Double Cash Card offers 2% cash back on every purchase you make. There are no confusing cash back categories to track, no points to redeem, and no caps.



You'll get the 2% cash back by earning 1% unlimited cash back when you buy and another 1% back when you make payments on those same purchases. All you have to do is use your card wherever you shop and pay the minimum due each month to continue earning cash back.



Unlike other credit cards that only have their top rewards on specific categories (like gas or groceries), every purchase you make — in every category — is eligible for 2% cash back with the Citi® Double Cash Card. That's a particularly competitive rate considering some cash back cards only reward 1% back for purchases in non-promotional categories, essentially making the Double Cash Card the go-to cash back card to have in your wallet.



Plus, enjoy a 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. (After the 18-month promo period, the go-to rate will apply.) That's a longer 0% intro APR period than most credit cards give you and a great opportunity to pay off other cards you may have with a higher rate. Balance transfers are not eligible for cash back, and a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer applies, whichever is greater.