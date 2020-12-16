If you are looking to pay off debt faster or avoid the cycle of interest rate fees on upcoming purchases, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a variable APR based on your creditworthiness will apply.



This long 18-month intro period isn't common among credit cards, and gives you the time to pay off balances and avoid interest fees that can build up over months. For comparison, many other cards offering a 0% intro APR only have period of 12 months or less.



The 0% intro APR lasts for 18 months on purchases from date of account opening, and the 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers starts on the date of first transfer. Once each 18-month promotion period ends, the go-to rate will apply. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening, and a one-time 3% balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) applies.



Plus, this card has no annual fee. While it doesn't have points or cash back on purchases like other cards (opting instead for the long 18-month intro period), it does come with perks like Citi Entertainment®, where you get special access to purchase tickets for live concerts, sporting events, and more. It also includes free access to your FICO® score, $0 liability on unauthorized purchases, and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.