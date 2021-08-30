Citi Custom Cash℠ Card at Credit-Land: Earn $200 cash back
Credit-Land · 48 mins ago
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Earn $200 cash back

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).

Plus, earn 5% back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter and on all other purchases). Eligible categories, include grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, travel, and more.

There's also no annual fee and a 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases. After that, a variable APR based on your creditworthiness will apply.

