Citi Custom Cash℠ Card at MileValue: Earn $200 cash back

Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).



Plus, earn 5% back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter and on all other purchases). Eligible categories, include grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, travel, and more.



There's also no annual fee and a 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases. After that, a variable APR based on your creditworthiness will apply.