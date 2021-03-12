New
Circle · 1 hr ago
$30 off 1-year or lifetime subscription
free 2-day shipping
Get $30 off a Circle Home Plus 1-year or lifetime subscription with coupon code "SNOOZE". Shop Now at Circle
Features
- includes in-home device (connects to your router) + app subscription
- manage every Internet-connected device on your home network, including computers, smartphones, Smart TVs, and gaming systems
- monitor and limit screen time, content, and more
- custom settings by family member
- subscription includes access to all premium features, regularly $9.99/mo.
- 30-day money-back return policy
Details
Comments
1 mo ago
Sony Pictures Zoom Backgrounds
free
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
Features
- digital download
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
Tips
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
Features
- online video courses
2 days ago
Nikon NX Studio Photo Editing Software for PC or Mac
free
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
Features
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
3 wks ago
Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds
free
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
Features
- digital download
