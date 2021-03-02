sponsored
New
Circle · 51 mins ago
20% off 1-year or lifetime subscription
free 2-day shipping
Get 20% off a Circle Home Plus 1-year or lifetime subscription with coupon code "SCREENFREE20". Buy Now at Circle
Features
- Includes in-home device (connects to your router) + app subscription
- Manage every Internet-connected device on your home network, including computers, smartphones, Smart TVs, and gaming systems
- Monitor & limit screen time, content, & more
- Custom settings by family member
- Subscription includes access to all premium features, regularly $9.99/mo.
- 30-day money-back return policy
Details
Comments
