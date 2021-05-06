Cielo Breez Plus Smart A/C Controller for $90

Coupon code "DNEWS310521" cuts it to $59 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Works with mini-split, portable, and window ACs that have an IR remote control.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Tanga
- 12-hour timer
- 850 ml tank
- 2 speeds
That's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now at Wayfair
- remote
- air filter
- sleep mode
- works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 12,000 BTU
- dehumidifier
- Model: A-12-HP-230B
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodah Deals via eBay.
- A 90-day end user warranty applies.
- air conditioning, fan, & dehumidifier
- WiFi w/ smartphone compatibility
- for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- remote control
- 12,000 BTU (8,000 BTU DOE)
- Model: WPPD08CW0N
Keep your cool as the weather gets warmer with a selection of room coolers. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.95.
- Pictured is the Caynel Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler for $39.99 ($22 off).
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 feet
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- 100% genuine leather
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 3 front zip pockets
- measures 8.5" x 6.5"
Applying coupon code "DNEWS51521" drops these down to $8.75 each, making this the best deal we could find for this quantity by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Colors chosen at random from colors pictured, with no duplicates.
- side pockets
- moisture-wicking fabric
- 10" inseam
Sign In or Register