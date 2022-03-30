Use this mobile coupon to get the buffet for only $4 Monday through Wednesday. Buy Now
- Must show coupon from mobile device. In-store only.
- Limit 1 per party.
-
Expires 3/30/2022
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
Apply coupon code "FREESUB" to feed the family and save. (Good only at participating locations.) Shop Now at Subway
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
Apply code "TENOFF" to get this ridiculously good deal. It's the best coupon we've ever seen here. Shop Now
You can get 4 free tests if you haven't already done so; starting next week, you can order a second round. Shop Now
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Sign In or Register